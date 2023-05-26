Karthi’s Quirky Look In Teaser Of Upcoming Film Japan Is A Treat For His Fans

The teaser of Raju Murugan’s upcoming film Japan has just been unveiled. The film is eyeing a Diwali release. Karthi, who was recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 2, will be seen in the lead role in the movie. The actor just celebrated his 46th birthday on May 25 and the makers of Japan unveiled the trailer on this day as a treat for Karthi fans. On the eve of Karthi’s birthday, the film’s producers also revealed the release date and released a unique video introducing his character.

The glimpse reveals several aspects of Karthi’s character. One individual refers to him as a hero, another labels him a comedy piece, while yet another calls him a villain.

The glance guarantees a thrill ride, though. In the film, Karthi dons a new appearance and plays a character called Japan. His character switches mode from serious to funny in the teaser, making it difficult to determine the tone of the movie. Karthi is seen in a new flamboyant avatar, with curly hair, funky glasses, and a tracksuit, and has two machine guns in his hands. Watch the teaser here.

Anu Emmanuel is cast opposite Karthi, as the female lead. Along with her, Telugu actor Sunil and director Vijay Milton will also be seen in strong supporting roles in the film. The music for the movie has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar and cinematography is done by Ravi Varman. It has been produced by Dream Warrior Pictures.

The teaser has so far received 10 million views. This film will be the maiden collaboration between Karthi and Raju Murugan. According to the makers, it will also be dubbed and released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. This film is going to be a special one for Karthi as it will be the 25th film in his career.

Karthi’s previous film Ponniyin Selvan 2 did well critically and commercially. According to the reports the film made a business of over 280 crore globally.