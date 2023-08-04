Karthi's Upcoming Film Japan Sets New Pre-Release Business Record

Karthi, the versatile and bankable actor in Tamil and Telugu entertainment industries, has reached the pinnacle of stardom with a series of successful films. Currently, all eyes are on his much-awaited upcoming movie, Japan, which has already created waves with its unprecedented pre-business collection. According to the latest reports, the film’s pre-release business is estimated to hit close to a staggering Rs 150 crore rupees, marking the highest in Karthi’s illustrious career.

Reports suggest that Japan has secured lucrative deals for its digital and theatrical rights, thanks to Karthi’s exceptional track record. The Tamil Nadu theatre distribution rights have been sold for 25 crores, the Telugu distribution rights for 10 crores, and the distribution rights for Kerala, Karnataka, North India, and overseas have been valued at 15 crores.

Sources reveal that Karthi has already wrapped up the major portion of the shooting, with only a grand song sequence left to be filmed. The makers are sparing no expense, erecting a massive set for this high-budget song shoot. This remarkable effort has contributed to the film’s pre-release business reaching close to Rs 150 crores, leading to headlines proclaiming Karthi’s triumph over actors like Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan in this aspect.

Directed by Raju Murugan, Japan is gearing up for a highly anticipated Diwali 2023 release. The movie’s teaser, which was unveiled a few months ago, garnered immense love from viewers. The clip introduced Karthi in a mysterious avatar, blending seriousness with humour. Sporting a unique hairstyle, Karthi’s character introduces himself as Japan–made in India, leaving fans intrigued.

The film’s gripping storyline has sparked interest beyond Tamil audiences, as it is set to be dubbed and released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada as well. This project marks the first collaboration between Karthi and director Raju Murugan, and it also features the talented Anu Emmanuel in pivotal roles. Complementing the narrative, the music for Japan is composed by the acclaimed GV Prakash Kumar and the film is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures.

Karthi was recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 2, where he portrayed the character of Commander Vandhiyathevan. The movie has been met with resounding success, grossing around Rs 345 crores globally, further solidifying Karthi’s position as a bankable star in the Indian film industry.