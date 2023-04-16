Kartik Aaryan Admits Liking Sara Ali Khan But Wants To Block THIS Actress In Old Video; Watch

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved and handsome hunks in Bollywood. Also being one of the most good-looking and eligible bachelors in tinsel town, time and again he gets linked up with his female co-stars. Having said that, an old video of the actor has gone viral on social media, where he said that he liked his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan and would friend-zone his Shehzada co-star Kriti Sanon.

It was back in 2019 when Kartik made an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show. During the show, the actress played a fun round with Kartik of ‘Like, Block and Friendzone’. She gave him three options of the leading actresses and his co-stars in Bollywood and he had to choose according to the options. While Kartik admitted to liking Sara Ali Khan, the actor said he would block Nushrratt Bharuccha. Lastly, he added that he would friend-zoned Kriti Sanon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @_time_pass.com_

Kartik and Sara were allegedly dating at that time while filming Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. While the duo never confirmed their relationship, it was the talk of the town back then. Reportedly, just weeks before the release of their film, the duo split up. The reason for their break up is still unknown and both unfollowed each other on Instagram too.

In the 7th season of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar reminded Sara that she manifested her relationship with Kartik Aaryan, to which she said ‘Yes’, seemingly confirming that she had dated the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor in the past. “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen," said Karan.

However, back in 2022, in an interview with Film Companion, Kartik Aaryan shared that he has been single for the past 1.25 years when asked about his dating life. “Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa (I have been single since the past 1.25 years, I don’t know about anything else),” he had shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha and Hansal Mehta’s Captain India. He also has Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 in his pipeline. Sara Ali Khan on the other hand will be soon seen in Mission Eagle with Tiger Shroff.

