CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ram Charan Ameesha PatelAdipurushTamannaah BhatiaAdipurush Day 4
Home » Movies » Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani Stun All With Their Garba Moves In SatyaPrem Ki Katha Song Sun Sajni
1-MIN READ

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani Stun All With Their Garba Moves In SatyaPrem Ki Katha Song Sun Sajni

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 15:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Satyaprem Ki Katha will hit theatres on June 29, 2023. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Satyaprem Ki Katha will hit theatres on June 29, 2023. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prior to Sun Sajni, SatyaPrem Ki Katha songs Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad and Gujju Pataka also left everyone impressed.

The blockbuster jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has spread their magic once again with their latest track Sun Sajni from their upcoming movie SatyaPrem Ki Kahani. The song was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday which was also attended by the two stars.

Sun Sajni is a grand Garba song which features Kartik Aaryan dressed in Gujarati Kedia. It is for the first time that we see Kartik and Kiara performing garba and one cannot miss out on their sizzling chemistry in this garba dance number.

Sun Sajni is sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon, and Piyush Mehroliyaa. Music is composed by Meet Bros, and the lyrics of the song are given by Kumaar. Watch the song here:

Prior to Sun Sajni, SatyaPrem Ki Katha songs Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad and Gujju Pataka also left everyone impressed.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani launch SatyaPrem Ki Katha song Sun Sajni. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
RELATED NEWS
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani perform Garba for the first time in Sun Sajni song. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

It was recently reported that Sajid Nadiadwala is planning to recreate the popular Punjabi song ‘Pasoori’ by artists Ali Sethi and Shae Gill for the movie. “The shoot will take place tomorrow and it will be shot in Mumbai over a period of two days. The set is being put up and the team is ready to unleash their final brahmastra in the release week. The song, Pasoori, is extremely popular in the digital world and the team hopes to recreate the same magic," a source cited by Bollywood Hungama claimed. However, there is no official statement regarding this as of now.

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. The movie also marks the second collaboration between Kartik and Kiara after their 2022 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Satyaprem Ki Katha will hit theatres on June 29, 2023.

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. kartik aaryan
  2. kiara advani
  3. bollywood
first published:June 21, 2023, 15:44 IST
last updated:June 21, 2023, 15:44 IST