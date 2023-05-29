Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani's 'Naseeb Se' Song Garners 53 Million Views Across All Platforms

The audience was eagerly waiting for the release of the ‘Naseeb Se’ song from Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. As the teaser of the film profoundly raised the audience’s demand to witness the songs from this upcoming romantic musical love saga, the first song indeed came as a perfect treat. The song was just released a few days back and has started to make its presence in the hearts of the masses and has been viewed by 53 million people across the platforms.

Having brought perfect romantic vibes, ‘Naseeb Se’ is the new song that is currently spreading the color of love all around. Capturing mesmerizing visuals of Kashmir, the song brought the loving chemistry of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani back onto the screens. Touching the hearts of millions with its soulful melody, the song has been watched by 53 million people across the platforms and is currently trending on Twitter and YouTube. The song has become the most viewed video worldwide in just 24 hours on YouTube.

As it’s just the first song that is receiving such a phenomenal response from the audience, it is guaranteed that the album of the film is definitely going to be a super hit.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic movie. The film marks the second collaboration between Kartik and Kiara. The two were also seen together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, which was also widely appreciated by all, Besides Kartik and Kiara, Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles.