Kartik Aaryan Begins Shooting For Sports Drama 'Chandu Champion'; Release Likely In June 2024

While Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of his recent release SatyaPrem Ki Katha, he has reportedly already started shooting for his next movie. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is tentatively titled Chandu Champion.

“Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala feel that the title is apt for the film as it goes well with the journey of the character. While it’s quirky, it also attempts to create a memory of what Bajrangi Bhaijaan did back in 2005. The director and producer duo are attempting to create a conversation around the film and also push people to discuss the title," a source cited by Bollywood Hungama claimed.

Reportedly, Chandu Champion is a sports drama the shooting of which will take place over the next six months. While the final release date of the film has not been decided as of now, it is likely to hit theatres in June next year. “Though the film is a sports drama on the outlook of things, there are many elements that require good vfx time, and hence, Kabir will be keeping a good amount of time for the post-production. Both Kabir and Sajid are confident that the film will be a landmark in their career," the source added.

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently enjoying the success of SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Released on June 29, the film opened at the box office with Rs 9.25 crore. It is now inching close to the Rs 50 crore mark and has so far collected Rs 42 crore at the domestic box office.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha marked Kartik’s second collaboration with Kiara Advani after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Besides Kiara and Kartik, the film also starred Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles. The movie is jointly produced by Nadiiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.