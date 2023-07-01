Kartik Aaryan Blessed By A 96-Year Old Woman Post SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening; Fans Go 'Aww'

The much anticipated film of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani SatyaPrem Ki Katha finally saw its release on Thursday. While we all await the box-office verdict of the film this weekend, the Twitter reviews have already dubbed the film as a ‘blockbuster’. Kartik Aaryan who is known for his ‘down-to-earth’ demeanor recently got blessings from a 93 year old lady and the clip of the same has gone viral.

On Saturday, a popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani took to their Instagram handle to share a clip in which we can see Kartik Aaryan on his knees interacting with an elderly lady on a wheelchair at some multiplex. She joyously pats his back several times blessing him and before Kartik could leave, she also planted a kiss on the actor’s hands. The supposed clip was captured after the screening of his film SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Watch the clip here:

Fans were floored by Kartik Aaryan for this adorable exchange. One of them wrote, “I love Kartik so much! He’s so humble and kind-hearted!" Another one commented, “Aww Koki!" Someone else said, “Awww soo sweet!" A fan also stated, “Mujhe rona aa raha ye dekh ke!"

Earlier this week, Kartik Aaryan visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. In a clip that had gone viral, Kartik Aaryan was seen arriving at the temple premises with his bodyguard. The actor then goes inside the temple and prays in front of the idol with folded hands. The priest also wrapped a red chunni around his neck. While heading back to his car, he thanked everyone present in attendance including some of the fans and the paparazzi.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, released in cinemas on Thursday, June 29. SatyaPrem Ki Katha marks the reunion of Bollywood’s hit on-screen pair Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Apart from Kiara and Kartik, SatyaPrem Ki Katha stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles. The movie is jointly produced by Nadiiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.