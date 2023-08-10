Kartik Aaryan Blushes After A Fan's Marriage Proposal: 'Yahan Meri Bolti Band Hogayi'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who is currently basking in the success of his film Satya Prem Ki Katha was spotted at the special screening of his movie at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Australia. The actor was seen blushing and was left dumbfounded after a woman who came to attend the screening proposed to him in the hall full of people. The woman confessed her love to the actor and asked him, “Will you marry me?”. She added that she would never get a chance to ask this question to him again.

As soon as the woman proposed to Kartik, the crowd in the theatre went crazy and started cheering. The Shehzada actor was dumbfounded and had nothing to say at the impromptu proposal. The actor looked embarrassed and flushed. The crowd cheered and he laughed sheepishly and said, “It feels like my swayamvar is going on.” He told the woman that he could, in return for her romantic gesture, hug her.

Kartik shared the adorable video with a quirky caption, “Aur yaha meri bolti band ho gayi Mummy se pooch ke batata hu.” The video has already got 1 million views and accumulated 194k likes and loads of comments.

Fans on Instagram are going gaga over Kartik’s reaction to the proposal. One of the users said, “The way he blushes!! how cute.”

While another user said, “Just love the way you interact with your fans, so casually, soo cutely.” A comment read, “love your act.” While another comment stated, “Blushing aaryan.”

A few hours earlier, a video from the IFFM surfaced online, in which fans could be seen cheering loudly as Kartik entered the cinema hall for the screening. The viral video showcased fans whistling, hooting and surrounding the actor for pictures. Besides the adoration from the fans, Kartik was also seen enjoying a quick Q&A session with the attendees.

Satya Prem ki Katha saw Kiara Advani in the lead role. The supporting cast of Satyaprem Ki Katha included Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania, among others.

The film did well at the box office as it earned approximately Rs 117.65 crores gross worldwide.