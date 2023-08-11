Kartik Aaryan Blushes As Fan Proposes Him For Marriage, Says ‘Mummy Se Pooch Ke Batata Hu’

Kartik Aaryan recently met with a bunch of fans at the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne. At the event, a fan proposed to him for marriage. She was heard saying, “I know I will never get a chance to ask this question again… Will you marry me?” Kartik has shared the video on his Instagram handle.

In the video, Kartik blushed and then joked, “Here I am, someone is asking me about a love story, and someone is proposing marriage. What’s happening? It feels like I’m in the middle of a swayamvar Great welcome in Melbourne." He then hugged his fan.

While sharing the video on his Instagram, he wrote, “Aur yahan meri bolti band ho gayi. Mummy se pooch ke batata hu ( and here, I became speechless. Let me ask my mom first)."

Kartik Aaryan enjoys a massive fan following. Last year in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor opened up about his fan base. “I am lucky enough to have earned a loyal fanbase that I don’t want to lose ever. I love my fans immensely. And my fan base is something that nobody can snatch away from me.”

He further added, “My fanbase is not something that I have acquired overnight. It has taken me a lot of time to reach here. It’s been a journey for me – from Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, I have created a loyal fan base along with my journey.”

The actor talked about how his fans know him and react to everything that he is up to. He said, “My fans react to whatever city I am in. They want to meet me, and I really want to meet them and have one-on-one conversations with them.”

Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on the success of his latest film Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. With his choice of versatile films garnering rave reviews and bringing in the big bucks, the actor has one thing on his mind— to further flourish in his career. Following his achievements and contribution to Indian Cinema, Kartik Aaryan will be honoured with the prestigious Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).