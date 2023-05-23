Kartik Aaryan Ditches Car For An Auto Ride In Traffic; Viral Video Leaves Netizens Divided

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was seen ditching his luxury car and taking a rickshaw to avoid getting stuck in traffic. A video of the actor was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Kartik was seen hopping into an auto with his team and heading out. The actor sported a simple outfit, wearing a pair of black pants and a grey tee with a pink cap.

The video has left netizens divided. While a few fans were thrilled to see the actor take a rickshaw, a few also trolled him for removing his mask and taking a rickshaw to avoid traffic, pointing out that the rickshaw could also get stuck in traffic. In the comments section of a video posted by paparazzo Manav Manglani and Bollywood Hungama, social media users dropped their comments. “He is a lovely guy," a comment read. “Down to earth personality 🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌" added another.

However, a few trolled him as well. “If these celebrity fellows are getting into auto rickshaws it’s an indication of new movie release!!" a comment read. “And then again got stuck in traffic… as if auto wala would fly him… what a publicity stunt," another user wrote. “Why take off the mask? Seems like a big drama," a third user wrote. “Auto me Beth ke mask utar diya fir bol raha he rehne do yaar Auto me hi to betha hu kya he," a fourth comment read. “Movie promote karne ki ninja technique," a comment read.

top videos

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film marks second collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Besides the two, Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles.

The teaser was released last week, revealing that the makers are preparing fans for a musical love story. The teaser also revealed that they movie wil boast of breathtaking visuals. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be releasing in theatres on June 29, 2023.