Kartik Aaryan Calls His Mother A 'Fireless Solider' As He Opens Up About Her Battle With Cancer

Kartik Aaryan took to social media to talk about how his mother courageously defeated cancer. Sharing a heartening picture with his mother, Kartik wrote, “Some time ago during this month the Big C - ‘Cancer’ sneakily crept in and tried to rattle the lives of our family! We were rattled and helpless beyond despair! But thanks to the willpower, resilience and never give up attitude of this fierce soldier - My Mom, we turned to the Bigger C- ‘Courage’ and marched with all our might and won the dark but destined to win war! What it taught us eventually and continues to teach us every day, is that there’s no superpower bigger than the love and support of your family! ❤️

#SuperHero #CancerWarrior 🙏🏻 (sic)"

Take a look at the post here:

No sooner had Kartik posted the picture than fans thronged the comments section and sent love and healing vibes to the actor’s mother. “She’s a fighter," one wrote, while another commented, “Wishing your mom a new happy and healthy life ahead".

Back in 2022, Kartik had posted a video on Instagram in which he could be seen spending time with cancer survivors. The event was organized at a hospital in Mumbai as a part of National Cancer Awareness Month. During the event, Kartik had also opened up about his mother’s battle with breast cancer. Mala Tiwari, his mother, was diagnosed with it five years ago but has now successfully recovered. “It was a very emotional time for all of us, but I am so proud of my mom that she conquered this disease,” Kartik was quoted as saying at the event by Indian Express. Addressing the cancer survivors in attendance, Kartik added, “I stand here in respect for all those who couldn’t make it, and all of you guys (the survivors) who conquered it. You all are real heroes," he had said.

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, which co-stars Kiara Advani.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here