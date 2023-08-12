Kartik Aaryan Celebrates His Journey From Gwalior To IFFM: 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2, SPKK Changed A Lot For Me'

Kartik Aaryan is one of India’s most loved superstars and his latest superhit, Satyaprem Ki Katha, has catapulted his fandom to a whole different level globally. Recently the actor flew to Australia for the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and a special screening of his film was held for the fans, where he will also be awarded with the honour of the Rising Global Superstar.

The interaction was done there to celebrate the actor’s journey as an outsider from Gwalior to the Rising global superstar that he is today with many superhits to his credit.

In the interaction when Kartik was asked about exploring different genres because he wanted to and could do, after already being a successful comedy superstar which is a difficult genre many people till date havent been able to achieve, Kartik responded talking about his loyal fans as he said, “Its difficult to be loved for being yourself, and I think its rare and my fans really love me for who I am and how I am, so that is a rare thing." He adds, “For the longest time, jaisa main hoon shuruat se, aaj tak vaisa hi hoon and aage bhi vaisa hi rehne wala hoon. And they love me for how I behave or I talk or the way I am on screen, off screen. With my films also, with my film choices also, mere flops ko jaldi se maaf bhi kar dete hein, mere hits ko, mereko sar pe chadha bhi dete hein, so I am really lucky to have that audience, that fandom which again I’ve noticed globally also now ye ek combination hai in sab cheezon ka which gives me a lot of confidence to actually choose such films. Wisest decision would be ki haan mein comedies hi karta rahun- (Pyaar ka Punchnama, Punchnama 2, Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni and so on) all of them mujhe pata hei ki logo ko pasand aane wala hein, yeh logo ke liye dal chawal hein staple hein, jaise mere liye. So I think woh bohot waisa decision hota hein lekin” and went on to say “I feel I have that confidence on my audience ki they will give me that chance to prove myself with ki achha ye yeh bhi kar sakta hein, yeh bhi kar sakta hein, so I feel somewhere down the line theres that connect. With SatyaPrem Ki Katha I was really nervous at the start that will they accept me as a pure romantic hero without those comical touches or without those support system and the way they reacted to it, the way it worked overseas also with time, so I was just amazed by that so I think they are giving me opportunities. And now with Kabir Khan sir, again that subject is something which I dont think, main chhodo, kisi ne shayad se nahi touch kiya hoga abhi tak so I am hoping that fingers crossed, that we achieve what we want to achieve with that film."

The actor was also asked about how he feels about being a boy from Gwalior, engineering student, sharing a flat with 12 people to this point where he is such a promising superstar poised for such big things, to which Kartik replied, “I dont know sir, jaisa aapne pura ye sum up kiya, mujhe bohot achha laga.." and amid this sentence the actor was interrupted by fan’s scream in the audience who conveyed “We love Sattu" and the actor reacted with a blush saying “Arrey thank you, Sattu bhi bohot pyaar karta hai aapse, thank you so much." He then continued, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and subsequently now SatyaPrem Ki Katha this year, they have really really changed alot of things for me. First one as a commercial actor and second, as someone who is actually going for content maybe, and somewhere down the line I’m trying to do more and more stuff which is different from each other and I really want to build more and more stories and different stories with different characters and thats what Satya Prem ki Katha also did. Sattu ka character ek bohot hi feminist husband ki kahani, ek tareke se thi, jo mere liye bohot naya tha aur mere liye it was a really important story to tell."

Kartik Aaryan kickstarted IFFM by holding a special screening for his fans of Satya Prem Ki Katha in Melbourne. At the event he was also proposed for marrige by a fan and a lot of excitement amongst his international fandom was seen. After this interaction he has also had a press conference today where there were many hints dropped about him and Karan Johar collaborating and he won the hearts of the audience with his highly demanded and iconic monologue from Pyaar Ka Panchnama.

The young actor’s character of Sattu shone out as a major green flag of a Bollywood hero while the film also won big box office numbers, not just in India but globally too. On his plate next is ‘Chandu Champion’, a film by Kabir Khan for which he has already wrapped one schedule and his first look from it created quite the stir. He also has a romantic film to be helmed by Anurag Basu along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.