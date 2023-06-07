Kartik Aaryan Charges Rs 25 Crore For Satyaprem Ki Katha? Here's How Much Kiara Advani Is Getting

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are gearing up for the release of their movie, Satyaprem Ki Katha. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, do you know how much are these actors charging for their roles in Sameer Vidwans directorial?

If a report by India.com is to be believed, Satyaprem Ki Katha has been made on a budget of Rs 50-60 crores and additionally, Rs 5 crores will be spent on its promotions. The entertainment portal claims Kartik Aaryan is charging a whopping amount of Rs 25 crore. Reportedly, he hiked his fee after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani is said to have charged Rs 4 crore for Satyaprem Ki Katha. Gajraj Rao, who will be seen essaying the role of Kartik’s father, has reportedly charged Rs 1 crore. Supriya Pathak (Kartik Aaryan’s mother in film) is reportedly getting Rs 75 lakh for her role. However, News18 Showsha could not check the authenticity of the report.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic movie. The film marks second collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The two were also seen together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, which was also widely appreciated by all.

Last month, Kartik Aaryan wrapped up the shooting of the film and penned down an emotional note on social media. He mentioned the the movie has been ‘heart wrenching and a roller coaster ride of emotions.’ Later, the film’s director Sameer Vidwans also shared Kartik’s Tweet and expressed delight in working with the young star. “Kartik you are a Director’s delight! Your charm, energy, dedication and hardworking nature made this journey not only beautiful but powerful!! I enjoyed every bit of it! Thank you for being there by my side to achieve what we all envisioned!!" he wrote.

Satyaprem Ki Katha will hit theatres on June 29, 2023.