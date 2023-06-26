CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Kartik Aaryan Ditches First Class To Fly In Economy, Video From Flight Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Kartik Aaryan Ditches First Class To Fly In Economy, Video From Flight Goes Viral

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 08:05 IST

Mumbai, India

Kartik Aaryan flies in economy ahead of the release of SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Kartik Aaryan flies in economy ahead of the release of SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Kartik Aaryan was spotted flying in economy class. An Instagram page shared a video of the actor on board an IndiGo flight.

Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for the release of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, has once again sent his fans into a meltdown with his down-to-earth gesture. Kartik, the owner of multiple luxury cars including Lamborghini Urus Capsule, ditched first class to fly in economy during his recent travel. A video has been shared on an Instagram page showing the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor making his way to his seat.

In the video, Kartik was seen wearing a light blue shirt paired with denim. It isn’t clear when and on which flight he was on board. Watch the video below:

This isn’t the first time a Bollywood star has been spotted travelling economy. In April, Kriti Sanon chose to travel in the economy class. She was, in fact, seen interacting with her fellow passengers. In December last year, News18.com gained access to an exclusive video showing Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flying economy.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be soon seen in a romantic drama titled Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. The film has already created a lot of buzz with its trailer. The trailer dropped earlier this month, gave a glimpse of an intense romantic film in the making. In the film, which reunites hit on-screen pair of Kartik and Kiara a year after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, features the duo playing a married couple. However, it doesn’t seem that Kiara’s character Katha is very happy in the marriage.

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

first published:June 26, 2023, 08:05 IST
last updated:June 26, 2023, 08:05 IST