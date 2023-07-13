Kartik Aaryan Drops A Pic With Kabir Khan From The Sets Of Chandu Champion; Check It Out

Just last year, Kartik Aaryan confirmed that he would be starring in an upcoming film helmed by renowned director Kabir Khan. Fans eagerly awaited further details about this anticipated project, and now recently, Kartik made an exciting announcement regarding the title and release date. The film, titled Chandu Champion, is set to grace the silver screen in June of the following year. Kartik will be essaying the role of Murlikant Petkar, a freestyle swimmer. Now that the film has gone on the floors, Kartik Aaryan marked it with a picture.

On Thursday, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and shared a snap with the director of the film. In the picture, we can see Kartik Aaryan pointing his fingers at Kabir Khan who is looking at the actor with a smiling face. Meanwhile, Kabir Khan also holds a clapper board in his hands looking enthusiastic about his project. Kartik penned the caption,

“And the most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins… with the captain @kabirkhankk #ChanduChampion."

Take a look:

Fans reacted to this happy post with their best wishes for the film. One of them wrote, “Damnnn excitement level is on high ❤️❤️." Another one commented, “Another Iconic one of your career toooo❤️!" Someone else said, “@kartikaaryan as Sonu, Guddu, Chintu, Raghu, Bantu, Sattu & now Chandu.. IK you’re gonna kill it as always, all the best champ, can’t wait to witness another blockbuster!! ." A fan also stated, “theeee best ❤️."

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is reportedly a sports drama. It will be biopic of Murlikant Petkar - India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. Earlier this month, it was reported that Kartik has already started shooting for the film. “Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala feel that the title is apt for the film as it goes well with the journey of the character. While it’s quirky, it also attempts to create a memory of what Bajrangi Bhaijaan did back in 2005. The director and producer duo are attempting to create a conversation around the film and also push people to discuss the title," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently enjoying the success of SatyaPrem Ki Katha which also stars Kiara Advani. Released on June 29, the film has already crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor will soon be seen in Stree 2. The film will also feature Aparshakti Khurana and will hit theatres next year.