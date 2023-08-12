Kartik Aaryan's Hug To Young Girl Is Too Cute To Miss

Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of his latest released film Satyaprem Ki Katha, where he shares the screen with the talented Kiara Advani. The actor recently stole the spotlight at the esteemed Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023, where he graced the fan screening of his latest blockbuster, SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The event, held in Australia, witnessed the actor engaging with his enthusiastic fans, leaving them elated and touched. However, one young fan’s reaction to seeing her favourite star has taken the internet by storm, leaving fans worldwide in awe.

The video, shared by Viral Bhayani, shows an unforgettable moment where a young fan of Kartik simply couldn’t contain her excitement. As the actor made his appearance, the fan’s joy overflowed, leading her to hug him. The video clip resonated with fans worldwide, and the comment section was inundated with praises for the actor’s genuine and heartwarming gesture. One user commented, “Kartik is too sweet!” while an array of heart emojis flooded the comment section, underlining the affection and admiration fans have for the actor.

Earlier a video of a fan proposing SPKK actor from the event went viral on social media. A fan took the spotlight as she proposed to the actor for marriage. She was heard saying, “I know I will never get a chance to ask this question again…Will you marry me?” To which Kartik responded, “Here I am, someone is asking me about a love story, and someone is proposing marriage. What’s happening? It feels like I’m in the middle of a swayamvar. Great welcome in Melbourne." He then warmly embraced his fans.

Kartik Aaryan has proven his knack for choosing roles that not only garner critical acclaim but also make a significant impact at the box office. His commitment to growth and versatility in the industry has not gone unnoticed. In recognition of his impressive contributions to Indian Cinema, Kartik Aaryan is all set to receive the prestigious Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at the upcoming 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Workwise, Kartik Aaryan has a promising lineup of projects that have his fans buzzing with anticipation. The actor is set to grace the silver screen once again in the highly awaited Aashiqui 3, directed by Anurag Basu. Additionally, fans can look forward to his return in the third instalment of the hit franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where he is sure to captivate audiences with his signature charm and acting prowess.