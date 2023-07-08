CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Kartik Aaryan Indulges In A Fun Banter With Virat Kohli And Priyanka Chopra's Bodyguard; Clip Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Kartik Aaryan Indulges In A Fun Banter With Virat Kohli And Priyanka Chopra's Bodyguard; Clip Goes Viral

Curated By: Akriti Anand

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 18:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Kartik Aaryan spotted in the city today

Kartik will be next seen in Chandu Champion. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film is reportedly a sports drama.

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking under the success of his recently released film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film has performed well at the box office. Well, the actor, who has been keeping busy with promotions, was spotted in the city today. The video of Kartik indulging in fun banter with shutterbugs went viral on social media.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Kartik entering a building when shutterbugs started screaming the name of Faisal bhai. They called him ‘wow’. And then Kartik also participated in the fun banter. Faisal was earlier bodyguard of Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra. Fans also rushed to comment. One of the fans wrote, “Naughty ho raha hai kartik”. Another wrote, “Wow”.

Watch the video here:

Released on June 29, SatyaPrem Ki Katha opened at the box office with Rs 9.25 crore. It then registered a growth over the weekend and collected Rs 7 crore, Rs 10.10 crore and Rs 12 crore on its first Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. Earlier, Kiara Advani also penned down a note and thanked her fans. “Today what has truly touched me is seeing my fans rejoice with all the reviews coming my way…they have rooted for me since the very beginning and seeing them feel a sense of victory has made me really emotional, I owed it to them, it has taken me some time, but here we are finally! It is their success. This love is genuinely magical. #JustGreatful," she wrote.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans and marks Kartik and Kiara’s second collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles.

Kartik will be next seen in Chandu Champion. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film is reportedly a sports drama. It will be a biopic of Murlikant Petkar - India’s first Paralympic gold medalist.

first published:July 08, 2023, 18:44 IST
last updated:July 08, 2023, 18:44 IST