Kartik Aaryan Is Bollywood's Chocolate Boy And We Have Proof

Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of his latest film Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. With his choice of versatile films garnering rave reviews and bringing in the big bucks, the actor has one thing on his mind— to further flourish in his career. Following his achievements and contribution to Indian Cinema, Kartik Aaryan will be honoured with the prestigious Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The actor has flown to Melbourne to attend the event and has even treated us with a picture of himself from the destination.

Penning a famous quote from the 1983 Hollywood film Scarface, Kartik Aaryan in his caption wrote, “The Eyes, chico… They never lie.” The picture captured the actor donning a full-sleeved creme-coloured cardigan. He posed for a picture by drawing his hands closer to his chin, tucked inside the sleeves. Kartik, known for his dashing looks, besides his stellar performance, once again charmed us with his expressions and subtle smile. His piercing eyes looked straight at the camera. Kartik sported a messy hairdo and a full-grown beard. The Freddy actor added the song Shayad from his film Love Aaj Kal in the background.

The picture was quick to arrest the attention of Kartik Aaryan’s admirers. “Kartik Aaryan is synonymous with romance now,” gushed one user. “Kartik Aaryan ke aankhon me Romance hai (Kartik Aaryan’s eyes are full of romance)” noted another. “Eyes speaking Romance, the Song is the anthem of Love, and here’s the Romantic Hero Of Our Generation,” lauded a third individual.

Just a day ago, Kartik Aaryan dropped a video on Instagram where he shared the happy news about attending the IFFM for the first time. He would be receiving the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award from the Governor of Victoria on August 11. In the video, the actor also added that he would be attending the screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha with his fans there. “See you Austraaaaliaaa,” he captioned his post.

Kartik Aaryan has a couple of projects lined up in his kitty. He will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s much-awaited Aashiqui 3 and the third sequel of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.