Kartik Aaryan Is Missing His Pet Pooch Katori Amid Chandu Champion Shoot In London; Photo

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. The romantic drama not only had a good run at the box office but was also received well by the critics. After the film’s success, Kartik has flown to London for his next project. But amid his work commitments, the Bhool Bhulaiya 2 star is really missing his pet dog Katori and his recent social media post is a proof of that.

On Saturday, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of himself, posing with his cute pet dog Katori. In the snap, Kartik can be seen looking at Katori and Katori reciprocating the favour by looking back at his favourite human. Kartik wore a peach jacked and paired it with white printed t-shirt and blue denim jeans. He penned the caption, “Missing(with white heart emoji)."

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan fans came up with some really cute comments. One of them wrote, “BEST DUO? BEST DUO. ❤️." Another one commented, “Katori and Kartik are just too adorable!!" Someone else said, “Sooo cutest ❤️ you both ❤️." A fan also stated, “How lucky katori sitting next kartik ❤️."

Kartik Aaryan undeniably has a massive fan army that spans across the globe. And we don’t need to take anyone’s word for it because we have the proof right here! Kartik Aaryan, who is currently in London, took the time to meet and greet his fans, and the excitement was palpable. In a video, one of Kartik’s ardent fans couldn’t contain his thrill as he received the actor’s autograph on his sweatshirt. But that’s not all, there were many others who had the incredible opportunity to click pictures with the talented actor. It’s evident that Kartik Aaryan’s charm has established him as a beloved figure among fans from every corner of the world.

The actor jetted off to London last week to begin shooting his next film Chandu Champion. This film marks a significant departure for the actor, as he ventures into a new genre. What’s intriguing about this project is that it is said to be inspired by true events. The movie is being directed by the renowned filmmaker Kabir Khan, and although it was announced last year, the official title was only recently unveiled. During one of the events held, the director hinted that the film will be based on a relatively unknown sportsperson. “What compelled me to tell this story is that as Indians you’ll be shocked, that how do we not know this person," he said.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik also has Freddy with Alaya F.