Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With A Selfie, Netizens Say, 'Handsome Man'

Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the biggest crowd-pullers of Bollywood, right now. The talented actor, who is best known for his exceptional comic timing, is currently going through the best phase of his acting career so far, with a highly promising line-up of films. While his last release Shehzada failed to impress the audience, the actor recently finished shooting his next, titled Satyaprem Ki Katha, which also features Kiara Advani.

Kartik Aaryan was spotted at Mumbai Airport recently as he returned from Kashmir post wrapping a schedule for Satyaprem Ki Katha. As evident from a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Kartik Aaryan can be seen exiting the airport in his black sweatshirt and blue denim. The actor even paused and obliged a fan with a selfie. Needless to say, Kartik Aaryan’s airport look was uber cool as always.

Taking to the comment sections, fans complimented Kartik for his look. One of them wrote, “Handsome man(heart eyes and fire emoji)". Another one commented, “Handsome!!" Other fans dropped fire and heart emojis to express their love for the actor.

If a report by Mid-Day is to be believed, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were in Gulmarg shooting a romantic song for their upcoming film. A source close to the production stated, “Kashmir looks vibrant at the onset of summer. Sameer was sure that he wanted to capture the Valley in all its glory, and hence, lined up the song for April. The team has finalised locations in Srinagar and Gulmarg. Bosco Martis will choreograph the love ballad that will feature only the leads.”

The makers have already started post-production work on the film, with a scheduled release date of June 29 this year. Fans of Kartik and Kiara are hoping to see them recreate the magic they shared in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Besides them, Satyaprem Ki Katha also features Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Shikha Talsania among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News