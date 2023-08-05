Kartik Aaryan Says He Won't Do Remakes: 'With Shehzada, I Felt Like Somebody Has Done It Before'

Expectations were high for Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, especially after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which went on to be a hit, making over ₹260 crore worldwide. However, Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan and a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), failed to make a mark. The film also featured Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Bose Roy, Ankur Rathee, Sachin Khedekar, and Rajpal Yadav in a special appearance.

During a chat with Haroon Rashid of BBC Asian Network in London, Kartik opened on up on thoughts on failures. On being asked how failures have changed his perspective of things, he said, “The perspective that I got was that I won’t do a remake. Shehzada was actually the first time that I was doing a remake.

It was the first time that I was experience the feeling of somebody having done this thing before that I was doing on camera. It was a different experience, later on. While filming, I didn’t realise it. I realised it later on that this was something that people had already seen. And I din’t see them watching it again, spending money, going to the theatres to watch the same thing again. I got a big perspective about it that I should not do a remake. It’s a big thing because every now and then, a remake arrives. But, I have decided. I would not enjoy it. I would not like to do something someone has already done."

Having delivered a series of successful films, Kartik has earned the title of a “hit maker" among fans and critics. He said that while Love Aaj Kal 2 didn’t perform as expected at the box office, it provided him the biggest opening at that time, which brought him some relief. Recently, he starred in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani, which garnered positive reviews and performed well at the box office. Up next for him is Chandu Champion.