Kartik Aaryan Sends Birthday Wishes For Rumoured Ex-Girlfriend Sara Ali Khan; Latter Reacts

Sara Ali Khan recently celebrated her birthday. While fans and well-wishers dropped in heartwarming wishes to make her feel special, it was her rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan’s wish for her, which stood out. He took a trip down the memory lane and shared a happy photo of themselves from the promotion days of their film Love Aaj Kal.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram story, Kartik wrote, “Happy Birthday Sara :)” and tagged the actress. In the photo, both looked adorable, sharing smiles and laughter, while they candidly held hands. Sara on seeing the birthday wish, reshared on her Instagram story and wrote, “Thank You” accompanied with a smiley face emoji and tagged him.

Have a look at the story:

For the unversed, Kartik and Sara were rumoured to be dating each other when they were filming for their 2020 movie Love Aaj Kal 2. However, it was later reported that the actors parted ways. Last year, when Sara appeared on Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker confirmed that the actress dated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor in the past. “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen," he said to which Sara also added, ‘Yeah’.

Later, Kartik also reacted to Sara confessing their relationship on Koffee With Karan. In an interview with Film Companion, the actor was confronted for lying about his relationship status in his previous interviews when he said, “Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa (I have been single since the past 1.25 years, I don’t know about anything else).”

However, the duo have become friends again and have been often spotted together at public events. In fact, back in February Days, after they were snapped together in Udaipur, they even started following each other again on Instagram. They had unfollowed each other on Instagram after their alleged breakup.

Meanwhile on the work front, Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. Sara Ali Khan on the other hand was last seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.