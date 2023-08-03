Kartik Aaryan's Short Hair Look Reminds Netizens of Zayed Khan; What Do You Think?

Kartik Aaryan was recently spotted in London shooting for Kabir Khan’s upcoming movie, Chandu Champion. The actor, who is popular for his luscious mane, was sporting a new look with his hair cut short. Netizens compared his look to 2000s heartthrob, actor Zayed Khan of Main Hoon Na fame.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Kartik Aarya was seen walking on a street. He sported a white t-shirt and layered it with a grey jacket. The actor also wore black goggles and looked uber-cool as always. However, his short hair caught everyone’s attention.

Reacting to the look one of the fans wrote, “Zayed khan lg rahaa g." Another said, “Looks like zaid khan." Appreciating Kartik’s new look, another social media user wrote, “Hot nahi. Super hot kahiye." Meanwhile, talking about the actor’s famous tresses, one of the comments read, “See he was all about the hair."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Chandu Champion is reportedly the biopic of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. He won a gold medal in the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Germany. The film will highlight his “spirit of never giving up".

Just a few days back, Kartik Aaryan shared his first look from the film and wrote, “When INDIA is written on your chest, it’s a DIFFERENT feeling. Proud to be playing a Real Hero. A Man Who Refuses To Give Up #ChanduChampion #FirstLook End of Schedule 1 #London."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Chandu Champion marks the first collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan. Kabir Khan has previously directed several sports hits including 83, Sultan and Chak De! India.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is scheduled to release on June 14 next year. It will also reportedly feature Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Bhuvan Arora, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was last seen opposite Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film was a box office success and both actors earned immense praise for their roles. Next, he will also star in the Aashiqui 3.