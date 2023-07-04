Kartik Aaryan Takes Over Salman Khan's Eid Release Spot For 2024; Chandu Champion To Hit Screens

After the success of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, the producer-actor, and director trio, Sajid Nadiadwala, Kartik Aaryan, and Kabir Khan will be coming together to bring a massive entertainer on large-scale production based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. The film titled, Chandu Champion is all set to release on 14th June, on the auspicious occasion of Eid 2024.

With the film, the audience will see Kartik doing a film based on a real-life story in which he will portray the character of lead Chandu. As this mega project will bring Sajid and Kabir to come together once again, the film will also mark Kartik and Kabir’s first association.

Kartik shared the film’s poster and wrote, “Chandu Nahi.. Champion Hai Main..#ChanduChampion - 14th June 2024."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Sajid Nadiadwala and Kartik Aaryan have recently treated the audience with Satyaprem Ki Katha which is currently embarking on its successful journey and is constantly rising at the box office. The film is garnering immense love from all age groups and has strong word of mouth for its music, pure love story, and Kartik Aaryan’s out-and-out lover-boy charm.

This is also the first time, Kartik Aaryan is taking over Salman Khan’s Eid release spot. Every year, Salman ensures to treat his audience with a massive entertainer during the festival of Eid. This year, he released Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at that time. In fact, Sajid Nadiadwala who’s currently backing Kartik’s films closely worked with Salman for his 2014 Eid release Kick. The film which turned out to be a superhit was also Sajid’s directorial debut. It would be interesting to see a Kartik Aaryan starrer on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha. News18 Showsha gave the film 3 stars and stated, “SatyaPrem Ki Katha is a complex and emotionally charged movie that intertwines the themes of family dynamics, love and sexual violence. It delves into the challenging and often painful experiences of its characters, exploring the impact of trauma on their relationships and their journey towards healing. Amidst the turmoil, a love story emerges, exploring the power of love and the strength of the human spirit.”

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films.