Kartik Aaryan To Receive The Rising Global Superstar Of Indian Cinema Award At IFFM; Calls It A 'Privilege'

Kartik Aaryan to be honoured by the Victorian Government with The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in August this year. A statement from the IFFM read, “Kartik Aaryan has not only risen to become one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema but has also solidified his position as a favorite at the box office." The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor is busy basking in the success of his hit film that recently entered the 100 crore club.

Recognizing Kartik’s “exceptional contributions to Indian cinema," the statement added, “As a testament to his extraordinary work, Kartik Aaryan will be honored with the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at the annual awards Gala night on August 11th. The award will be presented by the esteemed Governor of Victoria, recognizing Kartik’s remarkable achievements and his significant impact on the world of Indian cinema.

“Kartik Aaryan’s string of blockbuster films has propelled him to the forefront of the industry, making him the perfect choice for this prestigious celebration. With each project, he has captivated audiences and critics alike, demonstrating his versatility as an actor and his ability to connect with viewers on an emotional level," the statement read.

Kartik commented ,"I am deeply honored and grateful to the Victorian Government and the festival for this prestigious award and humbled to be celebrated at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It is a tremendous privilege to receive this recognition for my work in Indian cinema. I have always believed in the power of storytelling and the ability of films to touch hearts and inspire minds. I look forward to celebrating the magic of cinema together."

The festival’s director, Mitu Bhowmick Lange said, “We are thrilled to celebrate Kartik Aaryan at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. He is much loved world wide esp in Australia and the diversity of his performances is very admirable. His contributions to Indian cinema in the young generation have been exceptional. We are excited to honour him with the Rising Global Superstar Of Indian Cinema award and looking forward to hosting him at the event.”

The 14th iteration of the IFFM will be held from August 11 to August 20 this year. The festival promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian cinema and culture, offering over 100 films in 20 languages , discussions, and events for film enthusiasts and the wider community.