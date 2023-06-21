Kartik Aaryan Wins Hearts As He Helps Kiara Advani Put On Shoes, Fans Call Him Chivalrous; Watch Video

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani reunite on the big screen in an enchanting romantic tale, Satyaprem Ki Katha, after their blockbuster outing in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie will release on June 29. Right after the trailer release, the on-screen duo has already stirred excitement among the fans with their chemistry. It is one of the most awaited movies and its makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a hit. Satyaprem Ki Katha marks second collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The two were also seen together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, which was also widely appreciated by all.

Today, the new track Sun Sajni from their upcoming movie SatyaPrem Ki Kahani was launched today. The grand event in Mumbai was also attended by the two stars. Sun Sajni is a Garba song which features Kartik Aaryan dressed in Gujarati Kedia. It is for the first time that we see Kartik and Kiara performing garba and one cannot miss out on their sizzling chemistry in this garba dance number. Kiara, who was wearing sky-high heels, took off her heels to shake a leg. Once the performance was over, Kartik could be seen helping Kiara put her shoes back on. The video is now going viral on the internet and fans are calling Kartik chivalrous and a gentleman. Check it out:

Besides the two, Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles. Satyaprem Ki Katha marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. The movie also marks the second collaboration between Kartik and Kiara after their 2022 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Satyaprem Ki Katha will hit theatres on June 29, 2023.