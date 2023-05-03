Kartik Aaryan’s New Pic With Pet Pooch Katori Will Melt Your Heart

Kartik Aaryan often shares glimpses of his pet dog, Katori, on social media. On Tuesday, the Shehzada actor posted an adorable picture of his furry friend. The snap appears to be from their playful time together, as the actor hilariously wrote in the caption, “Katori ka naya chammach!" In the post, Katori is seen happily biting Kartik Aaryan’s thumb as he clicks a selfie with his pet pooch. The actor looks cool in a black and white T-shirt, which he paired with a cap. Soon after the photo was shared, fans rushed to the comments section to shower love on the duo.

“Cutest chammach," wrote one while another commented: “Happiness ki tokri, Kartik ki katori. Hai hi itni zyada pyaari, nahi rok sakte karne se yaari." One more comment read: “2 cuties in one frame."

Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram handle has innumerable photos and videos of Katori. Earlier, the actor shared a cute video of himself with his furry friend. In the video, he is seen posing with his dog and making cute faces. Even Katori plays along sticking his tongue out and happily looking at the camera. Kartik captioned the reel, “Poser siblings." Kartik’s Shehzada co-star Kriti Sanon replied to the post, saying, “Uff exact like Disco! Must make them meet!" Disco is Kriti’s pet dog. Others commented that “Katori is confused ki yeh photo hai ki video (Katori seems confused whether it is a photo or video)."

Kartik Aaryan introduced his pet dog to his followers in 2021. Many fans were curious about why he named his pet Katori, which means bowl in Hindi. Earlier in an interview with Times Now, he said, " She is Katroi Aaryan because, jab woh gharpe aayi thi she looked like a bowl. Itni choti si and katori jaise hi dimaag mai tha. Toh isliye katori rakh diya naam, uska haircut bhi katori jasisa hai (We named her Katori Aaryan because when she came home she looked like a bowl. She was so small that only the word katori came to mind upon seeing her. So we named her Katori, and her hairstyle is also like a katori)."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. Earlier, he also acted in the psychological thriller Freddy, with Alaya F. He will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani.

