Kartik Aaryan's Pet Dog Katori Steals The Show In His Rakhi Photo

Raksha Bandhan, the festival dedicated to the special bond between siblings, is being celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm. Actor Kartik Aaryan shared a heartwarming moment on his Instagram as he celebrated the day with his sister, Kritika Tiwari and furry companion. The snapshot captures Kartik seeking his sister’s blessings while Katori’s eyes are on the treats.

Meanwhile, Kartik is getting admiration for his simple attire, donning a white kurta and denim. His sister stands in front of him, holding a thaali, while she gives a blessing to her brother. Kartik shared the picture with the caption, “Katori mithai ke liye kar rahi, Main aashirwad ke liye. Happy Rakshabandhan."

For those not aware, Kartik Aaryan’s sister, Kritika Tiwari, is a doctor who dedicatedly served as a frontline warrior during the challenging times of COVID-19. Despite their serious professions, the siblings often share adorable and fun content on Instagram, garnering love from their social media users.

In 2021, Kartik Aaryan introduced the world to Katori, his beloved pet. The actor frequently shares cute pictures of his pet dog and even manages his Instagram account. While promoting Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Kartik was asked about the unique name he chose for his dog. He humorously explained, “She is Katroi Aaryan because jab woh gharpe aayi thi she looked like a bowl. Itni choti si and katori jaise hi dimaag mein tha. Toh isliye katori rakh diya naam, uska haircut bhi katori jaisa hai. (She’s Katroi Aaryan because when she first came home, she looked like a bowl. So tiny and resembling a katori. That’s why the name Katori stuck, even her hair cut looked like a bowl).”

Meanwhile, Kartik doesn’t want people to discover his dog’s breed, as the actor claims that the breed’s name is challenging to pronounce.

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently getting all the love for the romantic drama, Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani, is currently busy filming Chandu Champion, which is slated for a 2024 release. Additionally, he’s gearing up for Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, along with Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 and Hansal Mehta’s directorial Captain India. Kartik is also collaborating with Kabir Khan for the first time for an untitled project. Previously, Kartik was also seen doing a cameo appearance in director Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.