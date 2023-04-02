'Kashibai' Priyanka Reunites With Her 'Bajirao' Ranveer at NMACC, Dances on Gallan Goodiyaan

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh had a merry reunion at an event recently. The actors who were seen in films such as Bajirao Mastani and Dil Dhadakne Do met after a long time at the NMACC fashion gala in Mumbai. Not just that, the duo gave a mesmerising performance and also grooved to their film Dil Dhadakne Do’s song, Gallan Goodiyaan. Priyanka was accompanied at the event by her husband Nick Jonas whereas Ranveer was accompanied by his actress-wife Deepika Padukone.

In one of the videos shared by the paparazzi, Ranveer can be seen dancing on stage. When the song Gallan Goodiyan plays, he walks towards the audience and welcomes Priyanka on stage. The duo then dance to the song and ace the signature step. Ranveer and Priyanka played siblings in the film Dil Dhadakne Do.

Bajirao Mastani co-stars Priyanka, Ranveer and Deepika also met on the first day of the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. They were joined by filmmaker Karan Johar. A couple of days back, Priyanka arrived in Mumbai with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The second day of the event also saw several top Bollywood celebrities in attendance such as Shah Rukh Khan along with his family, Salman Khan, Rekha, Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal among others.

Hollywood stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and Penelope Cruz were in attendance as well.

