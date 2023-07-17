Kashmera Shah On Kissing Scene With Bijay Anand: 'He kept Struggling With Angles, Ajay Devgan Intervened'

Pyaar Toh Hona He Tha has a special place in the hearts of cinephiles. The powerful chemistry between Kajol and Ajay Devgan, the music, and the storyline rocked the box office and the audience’s hearts. The movie clocked 25 years on July 15, and to commemorate this milestone, Kashmera Shah and Bijay Anand revealed some unsettling memories of the shoot days.

Kashmera Shah, who played the character of Nisha in the movie, was a newbie when the film was being made. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, she recalled her experience with Bijay. The actress revealed that while shooting a kissing scene, the actor kept getting his angles wrong, due to which it had to be shot multiple times. She felt uncomfortable, and Ajay Devgan, who played the lead role, took a stand for her and scolded Bijay. Kashmera said, “Ajay Devgn and Kajol got very uncomfortable. Ajay came to Bijay and said, ‘I can’t make this girl do this scene again and again. Why don’t you damn stand on your mark?’"

She added that Bijay Anand showed a lot of attitude on sets. “We went to Seychelles to shoot and Bijay started acting like a star. Subah subah orders dene lagte the, ‘Mere shoes laao, mera ye kaam karo’. I used to wonder why he behaved like that." she told the entertainment portal.

Meanwhile, Bijay, who played the role of Kajol’s fiancée, talked about the humiliation he felt when the makers dubbed his real voice in the movie. He shared, “They (the makers) dubbed my dialogues in a voice that sounded very weak and squeaky. It was very embarrassing as my voice is not like that. I was so hurt and felt like I didn’t want to be a part of this industry."

The Shershaah actor felt that it was unjustified to alter his voice to make the lead look better. He revealed that he still cannot recover from that incident and had to give up many big roles that were offered to him at that time. “Dubbing my voice just so that the hero (Ajay Devgn) looks better or for whatever reason they had, just left me shocked. I don’t know if I’ll ever recover from that shock. I even turned down very big roles at that time." he revealed to the portal.