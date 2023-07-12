Katrina And Salman Have Delivered Good Films, But She Has More Hits With This Actor

Katrina Kaif has been working in Bollywood for the last 20 years and is continuously growing as an actress with her exceptional acting, dressing style and keeping her fans entertained with her movies. Here is the list of movies Katrina did opposite Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, two of the most liked pairs in Bollywood. Let’s also compare the earnings of movies featuring both duos.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan

The famous pair of Bollywood has worked on six films together. The first time the duo was paired was in 2005 for the film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, directed by David Dhawan which explored the themes of love, friendship and betrayal. It was a semi-hit at the box office as it made a business of approximately Rs 47 crore worldwide. Next, they were seen in 2007 in the movie Partner, starring Govinda and Lara Dutta as well. This was the second movie of Salman and Katrina under the direction of David Dhawan. The movie was a commercial hit at the box office, with a collection of Rs 145.91 crore. Yuvvraaj was the next project that got them together on screen, but it was a disaster on the big screen.

The blockbuster movie released in 2012, Ek Tha Tiger, was an action spy thriller film directed by Kabir Khan and earned around Rs 335 crore worldwide. Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan came together on screen after a gap of 4 years with a superhit project. Another action thriller in which both were cast was the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai, which earned approximately Rs 565 crore worldwide and again proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. They were together seen last in 2019 in the movie Bharat, which made a business of Rs 325.58 crore and was a super hit film on the screen. They will soon be seen sharing screens in Tiger 3. Overall, Katrina and Salman managed to give five hits.

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar have worked in eight films together, including Namastey London, which was a semi-hit on screen and earned approximately Rs 71.4 crore worldwide. Another film, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, which was released in 2006, was a flop at the box office. The comedy film Welcome was a super hit on the big screen, earning Rs 117.91 crore worldwide. Singh is Kinng, a comedy film released in 2008, was a super hit and collected around Rs 136 crore at the ticket counters.

In 2009, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar were seen together in the movie Blue which was a flop in cinema halls. The multi starrer movie De Dana Dan approximately earned Rs 60 crore in theatres worldwide. Tees Maar Khan was one of the projects of Akshay and Katrina that turned out to be a semi-hit on screen with around Rs 99.51 crore in box office collection. They were also cast in Sooryavanshi, which was a hit on the screen. Overall, they both managed to give us six hit movies.