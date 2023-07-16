Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: A Heavenly Match! These Photos, Videos Speak for Their Enduring Love

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KATRINA KAIF: The dynamic duo of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has stolen the hearts of fans with their endearing chemistry. Their love story has been nothing short of a fairy tale. From sharing delightful moments on social media to attending events hand in hand, Katrina and Vicky consistently leave their fans enchanted with their undeniable bond and undeniable chemistry. On the occasion of Katrina Kaif’s 40th birthday, let’s take a look at their adorable moments via pictures and videos.

Katrina Kaif once delighted fans by offering a glimpse into her romantic morning with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Her Instagram post featured a selfie of the couple sitting on a coffee table, dressed in casual attire. The photos also featured a tempting spread of coffee, pancakes adorned with strawberries and cream. The caption, “Coffee mornings… the best," added to the charm of the intimate moment captured.

Katrina Kaif shared stunning pictures to celebrate her husband Vicky Kaushal’s birthday. One of the highlights was a black and white photo capturing the couple’s dance moment. With big smiles on their faces and an affectionate gaze, the picture exuded pure joy and love.

Recently, the power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were captured in a heartwarming photo standing on a balcony, exchanging loving glances. The picturesque beach backdrop added an extra touch of beauty, making the moment even more special and memorable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

One of the unforgettable moments of the couple was when Vicky Kaushal took on the role of director during Katrina Kaif’s photoshoot. Katrina shared a BTS video, where she transformed into the DC Comics character Harley Quinn. In the clip, Katrina held Harley’s iconic baseball bat and aimed it as if it was a gun. Vicky Kaushal could be seen instructing her on how to hold it while she posed for the camera.

On Valentine’s Day, Katrina Kaif expressed her love for Vicky Kaushal through a special post. The post featured a few pictures, capturing the couple’s tender moments. In one image, they shared a heartfelt hug, with Vicky planting a gentle kiss on Katrina’s forehead. Another picture showcased a sweet and affectionate moment as Katrina playfully placed her hand in Vicky’s pant pockets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by actor Vicky kaushal (@actor__vicky_kaushal)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal turned heads and stole the spotlight at Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali party with their enchanting Bollywood moment. Vicky looked dashing in a classic black sherwani, exuding timeless style. Meanwhile, Katrina left everyone mesmerized in a stunningly embellished saree, featuring captivating shades of sea green and turquoise.