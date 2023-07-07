Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Coffee Mornings Are All About Love and Romance; Here's Proof

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved Bollywood couples and there is no doubt about it. They often drop adorable pictures on social media, leaving everyone in complete awe. On Friday too, Katrina dropped a picture with the love of her life and shared a glimpse of their ‘coffee morning’.

In the picture, Katrina and Vicky can be seen sitting close to each other as they flaunt their million-dollar smile. While Vicky looked dapper in a grey t-shirt, Katrina sported a black tee and looked prettiest as always. Check out the picture here:

Needless to say, the picture is now winning everyone’s hearts. Reacting to it, one of the users wrote, “My absolute favourite “. Another user commented, “Nazar na lage". One of the fans called them ‘beautiful’, whereas another comment read, “Babies!!! Love you both sooooo much ♥️♥️♥️".

Interestingly, last month, Vicky Kaushal revealed that Katrina is very different to him when it comes to her morning routine. “When we wake up in the morning, we are two very different people. It takes me two hours to properly wake up. I wake up, relax, have some coffee, some breakfast, so I can’t talk much in the morning. And she wakes up with a lot of energy,” he told News Tak.

“She wants to discuss everything as soon as wakes up in the morning. And I can’t process that. So sometimes I try to get out of that discussion in the morning. I need at least 2-3 cups of coffee and after that I can get involved in the discussion,” the actor added.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. The couple had an intimate wedding with only close friends and family members in attendance.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke along with Sara Ali Khan. He now has Sam Bahadur in his pipeline. On the other hand, Katrina will soon be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.