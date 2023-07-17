Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas To Clash With Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha On Dec 15

Katrina Kaif And Vijay Sethupathi will be sharing screen space in Merry Christmas. The makers have today announced the release date along with a new poster. Sriram Raghavan’s directorial is all set to hit the screen on December 15 of this year. The news has increased the excitement level among the fans. Well, the film is also clashing with Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha.

Taking to the Instagram handle, Tips Films shared the new poster which is giving an old film vibe. In the poster, we can see Mumbai in the background with Katrina and Vijay’s photo. It looks like the mystery is going to be very intriguing. Even the tag says, ‘Raat Jitni Sangin Hoge, Subah Utni Rangeen Hoge.” Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures present Merry Christmas, a genre-defying tale from the director of Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur, and Andhadhun. To note, the film is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. This will surely add an extra layer of anticipation for fans worldwide.

Take a look at the announcement here:

Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte are seen in exciting cameos. Produced by Ramesh Taurani & Jaya Taurani; Sanjay Routray & Kewal Garg, Merry Christmas is a collaboration that combines the vision and expertise of two esteemed production houses, Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.

Coming to Yodha, Dharma Productions took to its official Instagram handle to announce the release date. The note read, “Re-fueled and ready to soar! #YODHA - the first action film of the franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha - lands in cinemas on 15th DECEMBER, 2023. The film also stars Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna in lead roles.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot. She will be next seen opposite Salman Khan in YRF’s third film in the Tiger Franchise. Tiger 3 is scheduled to release on November 10, 2023, on the occasion of Diwali. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. While Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in Jawan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.