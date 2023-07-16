Katrina Kaif Birthday: Sunny Kaushal Sends Bhabhi 'Big Tight Hug' As She Turns 40

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her birthday today. On her special day, the actress received the sweetest birthday wish from her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal. Sunny shared a happy throwback photo of themselves from their Maldives vacay. Sharing the photo, he wrote, Happy birthday to the coolest person in my life.. @katrinakaif lots of love and big tight hug” with red heart emoji.

Sunny’s rumored girlfriend and actress Sharvari Wagh also shared a happy picture from the same trip and wished Katrina. She also added a little note which read, “Happy happy birthday Kat!! @katrinakaif love you lotsss." Have a look:

Earlier in an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Sunny Kaushal talked about Katrina and shared how they became extremely ‘good friends’. Sunny revealed how he and Katrina ‘love talking’ and therefore get engaged in long conversations all the time.

He added, “Sometimes when we are all sitting together, Katrina and me are just engaged in conversation with each other and other family members just keep waiting for our conversation to end so they too, can talk. But we love talking, and we have a lot of topics that are so similar between us that we love talking about them.”

Sunny also recalled how Katrina surprised him with a ‘sneaker-shaped cake’ on his birthday two years back i.e even before she tied the knot with his brother Vicky. “I love sneakers so on my birthday two years ago, she got a really big sneaker-shaped cake, my favourite sneakers. I wasn’t expecting that, but that was sweet," the actor added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Kaushal was recently seen in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga which also starred Yami Gautam Dhar and Sharad Kelkar in the lead. The film is currently streaming on Netflix. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be soon seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.