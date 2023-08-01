Katrina Kaif Can’t Keep Calm As Made In Heaven Season 2 Trailer Drops; Says ‘Too Excited For This’

Made In Heaven season 2 trailer is finally out and looks like this season promises a lot more drama. In no time the trailer started trending. Well, Katrina Kaif also took to her social media handle to express her sheer excitement for the show. She couldn’t contain her excitement and shared that she is eagerly waiting for it.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared the trailer and wrote, “Loveee…. The best show tooooo excited for this Looking.” The second season of the International Emmy nominated show is spread across seven episodes and the trailer has already revealed that fans will see new brides in form of Radhika Apte and Mrunal Thakur, among others, while the wedding planners — Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala — tackle their own problems.

Take a look here:

Speaking about returning for season 2, Sobhita Dhulipala said, “It feels amazing to be back as Tara in Made in Heaven Season 2. For me Tara’s journey has been both fascinating and challenging as she navigates her personal life with Adil and Faiza while planning lavish weddings.” While the season features new brides, it also seems that the new season has new faces joining the wedding planning committee. These include Mona Singh, Trinetra Haldar and more.

Starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz with the new additions of Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby, the 7-episode series will premiere on August 10.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phonebhoot. She will be next seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupati. The film is releasing on December 15. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.