When Katrina Confessed About Not Being Close to Ranbir's Family: 'My Fear Is... He May Not Love Me'

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 08:17 IST

Mumbai, India

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor dated for about seven years.

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor dated for about seven years.

Katrina Kaif has been in news ever since Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor posted a cryptic story about 'marriage' on Instagram. Netizens thought it was a dig at Katrina.

Katrina Kaif has been grabbing headlines ever since Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor posted a cryptic story about ‘marriage’ on Instagram. Netizens thought it was a dig at Katrina. Katrina Kaif had dated Ranbir Kapoor for about seven years from 2009 to 2016. It was then reported that Ranbir’s family was not very fond of Katrina.

In an old interview with GQ in 2015, Katrina Kaif had opened up about her equation with Ranbir Kapoor and also admitted to not being close to his family as she would want to be.

She had said, “I am not as close to Ranbir’s family as I would like. But I would like to hang out with them more. Family would be a defining factor when I make the decision to marry.” She had also added, “I am a very responsive person. So, if my partner gives me what I need, I can be the best girlfriend you can wish for.”

In the same interview, Katrina also spoke out about her “greatest fear." She said, “If and when I get married and I am standing at the altar or the mandap, he may not love me completely. That he may not know his mind well enough to be making those commitments. The anticipation of heartbreak is my only fear.”

Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in April 2022, while Katrina is happily married to Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, Neetu Singh had recently shared a post on her Instagram stories that many deemed “problematic." The post read, “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ." Her thoughts about marriage didn’t go down well with netizens as they slammed the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo actress over a supposed indirect diss at Katrina Kaif.

