Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Join SRK And Salman Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan? Find Out

The Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, are all set to lock horns in Yash Raj Film’s Spy Universe – Tiger vs Pathaan. But it seems like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif won’t be a part of it. As per a report from ETimes, Shah Rukh, Salman, and Siddharth Anand are the only ones who have been finalised for Tiger vs Pathaan. However, the remaining cast, including the antagonist, is still being contemplated. As for Katrina and Deepika, the report suggests that one or both may not appear this time.

The report also mentions that the inclusion of the two heroines will depend on the nature of their roles. If their roles do not require them to have significant importance, then Tiger vs Pathaan may not choose to feature the leading ladies from the previous films (Katrina from Tiger and Deepika from Pathaan). In such a case, there might be only one leading lady for both of the popular Khan actors.

Earlier, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter that Sidharth Anand will be directing the film. He also disclosed that the filming of the movie will commence in 2024.

This development occurred a day after the official announcement of Jr NTR’s inclusion in the cast of War 2, which generated a great deal of excitement on social media. The RRR star will appear alongside Hrithik Roshan in the sequel to the 2019 hit War, which is another instalment in Yash Raj Film’s Spy Universe. What adds to the excitement is the appointment of Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji as the director for the project.

Although the storyline of Tiger vs Pathaan is not yet revealed, the title suggests that it could showcase an intense clash between India’s two most prominent superstars - Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The Yash Raj Film’s spy cinematic universe consists of the initial and second parts of the Tiger film series, War, and the recently released Pathaan. With the addition of War 2, Tiger VS Pathaan becomes the seventh feature film in the franchise. The forthcoming title of the series is Tiger 3, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, scheduled for a theatrical release during Diwali 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s directorial Merry Christmas. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Sanjay Kapoor in lead roles. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected for 2023 release. Deepika, on the other hand, will star in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan.

