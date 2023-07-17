Katrina Kaif Fans Are 'Upset' With Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra: 'Please Don't Wish Them On...'

Katrina Kaif celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday (July 16). The actress was flooded with adorable birthday wishes by her close friends, fans and husband Vicky Kaushal on social media. However, a section of her fans pointed out that Katrina’s Jee Le Zara co-star Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra didn’t share any birthday post for Katrina on their respective social media accounts.

Soon it became a topic of discussion on Reddit forums, where Katrina’s fans said that it was “strange" of Alia and Priyanka to not wish her on social media as the Tiger 3 star has always posted very “personalised" birthday messages for them.

One user said, “Must say Katrina’s birthday posts for each of them were very nice. If a colleague makes it a point to publicly wish other colleagues, it’s good manners to return the gesture. Have to give this point to kat. Most of them are active in instagram today, posting other things, it would not have affected them if they returned the nice gesture." Another one said, “Also, very personalised rather than a plain happy birthday, I find her to be really nice and genuine." Netizens have also pointed out that Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar didn’t wish Katrina on social media either and this is when they share a close bond with the actress.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal shared a very mushy post for wifey Katrina on her birthday. He took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from their undisclosed romantic getaway. The lovebirds can be seen looking at each other romantically with the ocean and the setting sun in the backdrop. Katrina wore a yellow dress and Vicky looked ecstatic in his white shirt.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3. She also has Merry Christmas in the pipeline.