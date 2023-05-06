Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Radiant Skin, Fans Ask If She’s Wearing Hubby Vicky Kaushal’s Shirt

Time and again, Katrina Kaif shares her no-make-up photos on Instagram for which she enjoys a massive fan following. Apart from being a stellar actress, the actress is also known for her radiant beauty. Having said that, she recently shared a bundle of no-makeup photos, garnering love from fans.

Not just the no-makeup glow, Katrina also aced the messy-bun look. She donned a striped blue shirt and posed with elegance. She posed amid the backdrop of her balcony garden. Fans are now wondering if she’s wearing her husband Vicky Kaushal’s shirt. One of the fans even commented, “If u r wearing Vicky’s shirt its heart-melting photo ❤️.” “How can someone be this gorgeous!!!❤️,” read another one. Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan also took to the comments section and wrote, “Love these .”

Earlier too, Karina shared a bundle of no makeup photos, which not only made fans swoon but also her hubby Vicky Kaushal. In the pictures, Katrina is seen wearing a beige tank top with a knit pullover and is posing in the natural light. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Gd Morning” and added a sunflower emoji to it. She is not wearing any makeup and flaunting her natural blemish-free skin. Well, Vicky Kaushal couldn’t stop himself from dropping a bunch of melting face and red heart emojis.

Katrina and Vicky got married on 9 December 2021. They had an intimate wedding with close friends and family in attendance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is gearing up for major exciting projects, including Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Farhan Akhtar announced the film with an interesting poster that hints at the girls’ trip. Meanwhile, Vicky has also a promising line up of films. He will be seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’ Laxman Utekar’s romantic comedy, and Dunki, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

