Filmmaker Karisma Kohli is celebrating her birthday today and her best friend Katrina Kaif dropped the most adorable set of photos with her. The Tiger 3 actress also penned an adorable note for her BFF. A mix of old and new photos, the snaps give a clear idea of how close the two are. In the first photo, Katrina can be seen holding Karisma close as the duo pose for the camera. In the second photo, which is a selfie, the two can be seen twinning in white. In another photo, Karisma makes a goofy face as Katrina poses for the camera. The actress also shared an old picture where she can be seen holding Karisma’s hand a pretending to dance.

Sharing the photos, Katrina penned a long note which read, “My darling Karishmaaaaaaaaa it’s your very special 36 th birthday , anyone who says otherwise is wrong 😊Where would we be without the madness and joy you bring into our lives , your kindness , warmth , and positivity….. through these years I’ve seen u battle so much with so much strength and courage it always serves as an example to me ……."

The note continued, “Whenever ur around things are sunnier better and the world is just that much brighter …..

Heres to doing the rest of life together…. Through the good times and the stormy weathers and the adventures

Love uuuuuuuu💕"

Take a look:

Karisma Kohli is known for co-directing Madhuri Dixit’s OTT series The Fame Game. She was also a part of Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Salman and Katrina’s Ek Tha Tiger.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Merry Christmas in the pipeline with Vijay Sethupathi.

