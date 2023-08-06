Katrina Kaif Looks Chic In All Black Athleisure As She Gets Papped At Airport; Watch

Katrina Kaif enjoys a huge fan following and there is no doubt that the actress is also one of the most celebrities. The Tiger 3 actress was spotted at the airport today in the all-black athleisure ensemble. As always, the diva proved that she knows how to rock any look. As the video went viral on social media, fans were seen praising her look.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Katrina is seen walking outside the airport. She has opted for black pants and same colour sweatshirt. The actress effortlessly elevated her outfit by donning black and white colour sneakers and accessorizing with oversized black sunglasses. Her hair was tied in a ponytail style. Before heading towards the car, Katrina also posed for the shutterbugs with a smile. Fans were seen complimenting her look in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Love to see, she only wears comfortable clothes while nowdays airport, becoming a fashion show.” Another wrote, “she radiates angelic vibes and positivity.”

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phonebhoot. She will be next seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupati. The film is releasing on December 15. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

She also has Farhan Akhtar’s next Jee Le Zaraa co starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Reports of actors exiting the project also made their way but nothing has been confirmed. However, the delay in the project has only added to the speculations. Well, putting an end to all the speculations, Zoya Akhtar opened up about the reasons behind the delay.

As reported by India Today, Zoya said that dates are not confirmed by the actors till now. “We are just waiting for the dates [of the actors], she said. Note, earlier it was reported that Anushka Sharma has been approached but she rejected the offer. The shooting is yet to start. Recently, Farhan also shared a photo on his social handle. He was in Rajasthan scouting location for the film.