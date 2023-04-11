Katrina Kaif's Mom Shares Cryptic Post on 'Respect'; Fans Think It's Response to Neetu Kapoor

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor made headlines after she shared a cryptic post on marriage, which netizens felt was an indirect dig at Katrina Kaif. Now, the latter’s mother Suzanne Turquotte has shared a quote on ‘respect’ and fans are convinced that it is a response to Neetu’s post. For the uninitiated, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress shared a post which read, “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ."

Several fans decoded the post as a sly dig at Katrina owing to her past relationship with Neetu’s actor-son, Ranbir Kapoor. Now, Suzanne shared a quote on her Instagram handle recently, which reads, “I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO."

Take a look:

A user shared the post on Reddit and netizens think it is her response to Neetu’s dig at her daughter. One user wrote, “It is a general statement. But the timing is very specific" while another user opined, “Now we’re talking. Good for her to give it back."

Katrina and Ranbir were said to have dated for a few years before they ended their relationship in 2016. The actors starred in a few films together such as Rajkumar Santoshi’s Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), Prakash Jha’s Raajneeti (2010), and Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos (2017). Ranbir and Katrina are now married to Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, respectively.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Next, she has Merry Christmas in the pipeline with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

