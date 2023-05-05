Katrina Kaif Is NOT Pregnant; to Plan First Baby After Film With Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra?

Katrina Kaif has been making headlines for her pregnancy rumours. Of late, the Bollywood actress has been keeping a low profile and avoiding the paparazzi, which has only added fuel to the fire. According to a new report, Katrina will plan her first pregnancy only after the shooting of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

The report in ETimes suggests that Katrina has apparently told her friends that she and Vicky will plan their first child after she is done shooting for Jee Le Zaraa. “I shall plan a baby only after I finish shooting for the films- which I’m doing with Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar," Katrina reportedly told her friends.

Katrina is also doing a film with Vijay Sethupathi- titled Merry Christmas. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan. Katrina Kaif announced the film shortly after her wedding to actor Vicky Kaushal in 2021.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif sparked pregnancy rumours recently when she had arrived at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid party. The actress, who has been MIA for a while now, gave fans darshan at the party. The Tiger 3 star was seen slipping into a traditional ensemble for the starry gathering. Her appearance after months and the oversized outfit had fans speculating that she could be expecting her first baby with Vicky Kaushal.

“Is she pregnant? Like I don’t see her at the gym anymore and she looks like she gained some weight plus…she isn’t shooting any movie ATM!" a fan noted. “Yeh pregnant lag rahi hai…" added another. Users on Reddit also speculated that Katrina might be pregnant.

Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot, released in 2022. The actress has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas co-starring Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline. She also has Tiger 3 in the making with Salman. The actress will be reprising her role of Zoya for the film.

