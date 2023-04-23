Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Actress Sparks Pregnancy Rumours At Salman Khan's Sister's Eid Party

Katrina Kaif sparked pregnancy rumours at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s Eid party on Saturday night. The actress, who has been MIA for a while now, gave fans darshan at the party taking place in Mumbai. The Tiger 3 star was seen slipping into a traditional ensemble for the starry gathering. Her appearance after months and the oversized outfit have fans speculating that she could be expecting her first baby with Vicky Kaushal.

In videos shared on Instagram, Katrina was seen making a solo appearance at Arpita’s Eid party. The actress opted for a traditional anarkali outfit which she styled with a dupatta and a pair of jhootis. Videos of her posing for the cameras have gone viral and several social media users are speculating that she is hiding her baby bump.

“Is she pregnant? Like I don’t see her at the gym anymore and she looks like she gained some weight plus…she isn’t shooting any movie ATM!" a fan noted. “Yeh pregnant lag rahi hai…" added another. Users on Reddit also speculated that Katrina might be pregnant.

“She looks beautiful and like herself. I hate to be that person but she might be pregnant indeed… seems to be making a conscious effort to be draping her front," a user shared. “When she’s (Katrina) walking away, for a second there it looks like there’s a small bump," added another. “Definitely preggers. She never is so conscious about carrying dupattas. Either way I’m so happy for her. She’s gorgeous," a third user wrote. “Katrina looks Pregnant She has pregnant face here," a fourth added.

Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot, released in 2022. The actress has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas co-starring Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline. She also has Tiger 3 in the making with Salman. The actress will be reprising her role of Zoya for the film.

