Katrina Kaif Is Still Part of Jee Le Zara Despite Priyanka Chopra's Exit? Here's What We Know

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 19:38 IST

Mumbai, India

Katrina Kaif was rumoured to have walked out of Jee Le Zara.

A source close to Jee Le Zara's production team has said that Katrina Kaif is still a part of the movie.

Rumours have been doing the rounds claiming that Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra have walked out of Jee Le Zara. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film is set to be the first ever all-girls road trip movie. The film was announced in 2021 and was expected to go on floors this year. However, the film has been delayed several times. With no official update from Farhan, rumours claimed that Katrina and Priyanka are no longer a part of the film.

However, a source close to the production team has now said that Katrina is still a part of the film and that the actress is ‘tired’ of clarifying the claims. “Katrina Kaif is doing the film and one is tired of clarifying on the same. There is only a slight delay in the mounting of the film," an insider told ETimes. Priyanka’s role in the film is still unclear.

Over the weekend, Movified Bollywood’s Twitter handle claimed Priyanka Chopra has walked about of the film and the makers are considering Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani are their replacement. Fans have also suggested that Deepika Padukone could be considered for the part. Farhan is yet to react to these rumours.

Meanwhile, a Bollywood Hungama report stated that due to lack of coinciding dates from the stars, the film had to be put on the backburner. “Priyanka Chopra was not able to commit the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments and asked Farhan if they could shoot for Jee Le Zaraa in 2024. While Farhan was fine with it, Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024. Given that the two films are going to be taxing, she couldn’t align her date for next year. When nothing fell in place, Farhan decided to delay the film until the right time," the source claimed.

