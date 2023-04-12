Katrina Kaif Reacts to Neetu Kapoor 'Cropping' Her Out of Family Pic in Viral Video, Says 'I'm Not...'

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, has been all over the news after sharing a cryptic post about marriage on her Instagram stories. The veteran actress has been at the receiving end of a volley of criticism for allegedly digging out the past. Last weekend, the veteran actress had shared a post that did not go down well with Katrina Kaif fans.

Amid all of this, an old video interview of Katrina talking about being cropped out of a Kapoor family photo, has surfaced on the internet. In the interview, which is going viral on Reddit, senior journalist Karan Thapar asks Katrina about her reaction to “Neetu Kapoor airbrushing you out of the photo".

“I’m not on Instagram or Twitter so I can’t say I really know what you are talking about in that case," Katrina tells the journalist at the India Today Conclave.

Coming back to Neetu’s Sunday post, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress wrote, “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ.”

Her thoughts about marriage didn’t go down well with netizens as they slammed the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo actress over a supposed indirect diss at Katrina Kaif. One of them wrote, “Why is Neetu Kapoor suddenly dissing Katrina Kaif on her insta story when Kat has been minding her own business over all these years?" Another one tweeted, “Neetu Kapoor has always had something against Katrina Kaif. Years after their breakup she is still taunting her. They were together for 7 years #RanbirKapoor."

