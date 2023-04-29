Katrina Kaif Recalls Asking Akshay Kumar ‘Can I Tie You Rakhi?’ In Viral Video; Watch His Reply

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif formed a great on-screen partnership with blockbuster films like Welcome, Namaste London, and Singh Is Kinng. However, were you aware that during the filming of the song “Sheila Ki Jawaani" from Tees Maar Khan, Katrina Kaif expressed her desire to tie a rakhi on Akshay Kumar’s wrist, which he declined? In a 2016 episode of Koffee With Karan, Katrina Kaif disclosed that she subsequently wanted to make Arjun Kapoor her ‘rakhi brother.’ Check out the video here:

Katrina reminisced about her time on the set of Tees Maar Khan and said, “Nobody is there, nobody is really paying any attention to me. Who do I see walking in the door? A person I have great regard for, a person who I consider a dear friend, and according to me, I don’t see anything wrong with it. So I asked him, ‘Can I tie you a rakhi?’ And Akshay Kumar says, ‘Katrina, do you want a slap?’”

“So, then I was going to a friend’s house that night, and I was a little dejected and disheartened. And who do I see in front of me? Arjun! So cuddly and sweet. At that time, he was cuddly. Now, of course, he is very fit. So cuddly and sweet, he was standing there, and so lovable that I said, ‘That’s it, Arjun, you are going to be my rakhi brother,’” she added.

Katrina clarified that she never actually tied a rakhi to Arjun. She shared that Arjun quite literally ran out the door. The following day, when she attempted to catch up with him, he ran away again!

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be soon seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Jee Lee Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her pipeline along with Merry Christmas where she will share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi.

