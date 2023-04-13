When Katrina Kaif Revealed Why She And Ranbir Kapoor Broke Up: 'Since My Life... Ego Was Bruised'

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s past relationship has once again come into limelight ever since the latter’s mother Neetu Kapoor shared a cryptic Instagram Story about marriage which went viral on social media, with netizens wondering if she was taking a dig at Katrina.

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor dated each other for about seven years from 2009 to 2016. It was then reported that Ranbir’s family was not very fond of Katrina. Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in April 2022, while Katrina is now happily married to Vicky Kaushal.

In an old interview with Midday, Katrina had revealed that she was compelled to talk about her relationship with Ranbir because the media was “interested in it." “I couldn’t have dodged the bullet every time. I would have sounded rude if I did that. So, the best thing was to share the bare minimum I wanted to, and be frank enough to accept the reality. We (Kapoor and her) still have respect for each other, and that will not change," she was quoted as saying by Midday in 2019.

The actress had further said that the heartbreak was one of the toughest phases in her life. “When I was going through separation, one of my sisters was also in the same phase. That’s when I realised that since my life was out in the open, the ego was more bruised, but at the end of the day, we both felt the same pain. I found solace in reading. My friends were also a strong source of support. I don’t have any regrets (about that chapter). I have come out of the experience a lot more mature,” she added.

Meanwhile, Neetu Singh had recently shared a post on her Instagram stories that many deemed “problematic." The post read, “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ." Her thoughts about marriage didn’t go down well with netizens as they slammed the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo actress over a supposed indirect diss at Katrina Kaif.

