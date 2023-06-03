CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Zara Hatke Zara BachkeSchool Of Lies ReviewMumbaikar ReviewSpider Man ReviewUrvashi Rautela
Home » Movies » Katrina Kaif Reviews Husband Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke; Here's What She Wrote
1-MIN READ

Katrina Kaif Reviews Husband Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke; Here's What She Wrote

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 13:14 IST

Mumbai, India

Katrina Kaif is all praise for husband Vicky Kaushal's new film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Katrina Kaif is all praise for husband Vicky Kaushal's new film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, has opened to a decent response at the box office.

Katrina Kaif has reviewed her husband, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s new movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film, which hit theatres on Friday (June 2), has opened to a decent response at the box office. Vicky’s on-screen chemistry with his co-star Sara Ali Khan is also being appreciated by the audience.

Now, Katrina has given a shout-out to Zara Hatke Zara Bachke by posting a heartfelt note on her Instagram Story. Sharing the film’s poster, Katrina wrote, “In cinemas now. Congratulations to the entire team! A film made with so much heart."

A screenshot of Katrina Kaif’s Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke earned Rs 5.49 crores on its day 1 at the box office. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke got the boost due to ‘buy one get one free ticket’ offer. The film’s earnings are expected to increase over the next two days i.e. on Saturday and Sunday.

ALSO READ | Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan Film Is Bollywood Masala Entertainer

RELATED NEWS

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke revolves around the life of an Indore-based married couple, who is madly in love with each other. However, as they live in a joint family after their marriage, they struggle for privacy. In order to get their privacy, the couple fakes a divorce, battles all odds, and fakes a hundred fights only to have a flat for themselves, through a valid government scheme.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is directed by Laxman Utekar. The film marks the first collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

News18 Showsha’s review of the film reads, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a clean entertainer and doesn’t come off as too preachy. It has family-friendly written all over it and has all the elements of a typical commercial Bollywood entertainer."

About the Author
Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film industry, with a focus on gender. Her areas of expertise are Bollywood, in...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Katrina Kaif
  3. Sara Ali Khan
  4. Vicky Kaushal
  5. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
first published:June 03, 2023, 13:12 IST
last updated:June 03, 2023, 13:14 IST